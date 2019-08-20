Goldsoundz 08/20/19

Tuesday, August 20, 2019 | Posted in Goldsoundz, Playlists by Hayden Zelle

Lisovskaya/iStock via Getty Images
Pictured: French Vanilla (Source)

The Fall – Ty Segall

Twelve Divisions of the Day – Drahla

Friendly Fire – French Vanilla

Gold Hole – Shame

 

Be a Better Friend – Eyedress

Sandman – Trudy and the Romance

Gazing – Winona Forever

If I’d Known – Kero Kero Bonito

Meteorological – Guerilla Toss

 

My World Fell Down – Sagittarius

Did U Ever Notice – Travis Bretzer

L Bright – Frankie Broyles

En Lea – Muddy Monk

 

Even in My Dreams (All My Life) – Draa

In The Sun Again – Sunny Day Service

Out of Line – Bedchamber

It’s Alright With Me – Part Time

You’ve Got Me Wonderin’ Now – Parquet Courts

 