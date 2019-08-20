Goldsoundz 08/20/19
Pictured: French Vanilla (Source)
The Fall – Ty Segall
Twelve Divisions of the Day – Drahla
Friendly Fire – French Vanilla
Gold Hole – Shame
Be a Better Friend – Eyedress
Sandman – Trudy and the Romance
Gazing – Winona Forever
If I’d Known – Kero Kero Bonito
Meteorological – Guerilla Toss
My World Fell Down – Sagittarius
Did U Ever Notice – Travis Bretzer
L Bright – Frankie Broyles
En Lea – Muddy Monk
Even in My Dreams (All My Life) – Draa
In The Sun Again – Sunny Day Service
Out of Line – Bedchamber
It’s Alright With Me – Part Time
You’ve Got Me Wonderin’ Now – Parquet Courts