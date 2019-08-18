Girl Rock – August 13th, 2019
“I Wanna Keep Yr Dog” – illuminati hotties
“That Kind of Girl” – All Dogs
“Not Losing Sleep” – Thin Lips
“The Girls” – Magdalena Bay
“Man on the Moon” – Zella Day
“Be Real” – Phoebe Ryan
“Godless” – BANKS
“Falling” – LÉON
“Mr. Watson” – Cruel Youth
“Worst of You” – Maisie Peters
“Elvis is in the Freezer” – Ratboys
“Scott Get The Van, I’m Moving” – Cayetana
“Jet Fuel Can’t Melt Steel Beams” – Camp Cope
“Incoherent Love Songs” – P.S. Eliot
“Sad Girls Club” – Katie Ellen
“Siri, Open Tinder” – Women’s Rights
“90210” – The Courtneys