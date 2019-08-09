Friday Night Fish Fry 8/9/2019

Friday, August 9, 2019 | Posted in Friday Night Fish Fry by Samuel Litchfield
  • Muddy Waters – Caldonia
  • —–
  • Tab Benoit – Shelter Me
  • Duwayne Burnside – Why You Act Like That
  • Johnny B. Moore – Going Upside Your Head
  • —–
  • Son House – Preachin’ Blues
  • Fury Lewis – My Wife is Getting Old
  • Sleepy John Estes – Street Car Blues
  • —–
  • Hector Anchondo – Roll The Dice
  • LA Blues Alliance – Who’s Been Talking
  • Robert Jr. Lockwood – I’m A Steady Rollin’ Man
  • Albert Collins – Cash Talkin’
  • —–
  • Delta Moon – Mean Streak
  • The Breeze Kings – Hey Bartender
  • Motor City Josh and the Big Three – No Fish
  • —–
  • Beverly Guitar Watkins – Get Out on the Floor
  • J.T Speed – Let Me Ride
  • Eddie Tigner – Shake Rattle and Roll
  • —–
  • The Rolling Stones – Little Red Rooster
  • Pinetop Perkins – Ida B.
  • Piano Red – Jump Man Jump
  • —–
  • Jimi Hendrix – Red House
  • John Lee Hooker – Baby Baby
  • Buddy Guy – She’s Nineteen Years Old