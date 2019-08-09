Friday Night Fish Fry 8/9/2019
- Muddy Waters – Caldonia
- —–
- Tab Benoit – Shelter Me
- Duwayne Burnside – Why You Act Like That
- Johnny B. Moore – Going Upside Your Head
- —–
- Son House – Preachin’ Blues
- Fury Lewis – My Wife is Getting Old
- Sleepy John Estes – Street Car Blues
- —–
- Hector Anchondo – Roll The Dice
- LA Blues Alliance – Who’s Been Talking
- Robert Jr. Lockwood – I’m A Steady Rollin’ Man
- Albert Collins – Cash Talkin’
- —–
- Delta Moon – Mean Streak
- The Breeze Kings – Hey Bartender
- Motor City Josh and the Big Three – No Fish
- —–
- Beverly Guitar Watkins – Get Out on the Floor
- J.T Speed – Let Me Ride
- Eddie Tigner – Shake Rattle and Roll
- —–
- The Rolling Stones – Little Red Rooster
- Pinetop Perkins – Ida B.
- Piano Red – Jump Man Jump
- —–
- Jimi Hendrix – Red House
- John Lee Hooker – Baby Baby
- Buddy Guy – She’s Nineteen Years Old