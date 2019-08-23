Friday Night Fish Fry 8/23/2019

Friday, August 23, 2019 | Posted in Friday Night Fish Fry by Samuel Litchfield
  • Freddie King – I’m Tore Down
  • —–
  • Junior Kimbrough – All Night Long
  • Koko Taylor – Hey Baby
  • Charlie Patton – Hang It On The Wall
  • —–
  • John Lee Hooker – Dreamin’ Blues
  • Otis Rush – Trouble, Trouble
  • Lead Belly – Julie Ann Johnson
  • —–
  • Paul Butterfield Blues Band – Born in Chicago
  • Ry Cooder – Smack Dab in the Middle
  • JJ Cale – Money Talks
  • —–
  • Sugaray Rayford- South Side of Town
  • R.L Burnside – Walkin’ The Blues
  • Lil Ed and the Blues Imperials – Life is a Journey
  • —–
  • Delta Moon – Lowdown
  • Barbecue Bob – She’s Gone
  • Sean Costello – The Plumber
  • —–
  • Liz Melendez – Sweet Southern Soul
  • The Mar-tans – Keep it Movin’
  • Tinsley Ellis – The Next Miss Wrong
  • —–
  • Albert Collins – If Trouble Was Money
  • Memphis Slim – You Called Me at Last
  • Bonnie Raitt – Sugar Mama
  • —–
  • Jeff Healey – Shake Rattle and Roll