Friday Night Fish Fry 8/2/2019

Friday, August 2, 2019 | Posted in Friday Night Fish Fry by Samuel Litchfield
  • Joe Bonamassa – Walkin’ Blues
  • Johnny Winter – It’s My Own Fault
  • The Mannish Boys – Fine Looking Woman
  • Albert Collins – Honey Hush
  • Kingfish Ingram – I Put a Spell on You
  • Louisiana Red – Freight Train to Ride
  • Lightnin Hopkins – Santa Fe Blues
  • Chicago Bob and the Shadows – Call My Landlady
  • Magic Slim – Goin’ to Mississippi
  • The Fabulous Thunderbirds – Full Time Lover
  • Johnnie Taylor – Last Two Dollars
  • Sean Costello – All Your Love (I Miss Loving)
  • Tinsley Ellis – Highwayman
  • Sean Chambers – Blues and Rock and Roll
  • The Wood Brothers – Midnight Rider
  • Joe McGuinness – Sinner’s Blues
  • Lola – Back Door
  • Blind Willie McTell – Dying Crapshooter Blues
  • Fred McDowell – Dark Clouds A-Rising
  • Koko Taylor – Big Boss Man
  • Gary Clark Jr. – When My Train Pulls In
  • The Black Keys – When the Lights Go Out