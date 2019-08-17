Friday Night Fish Fry 8/16/2019

Friday, August 16, 2019 | Posted in Friday Night Fish Fry by Samuel Litchfield
  • The Super Super Blues Band – Spoonful
  • —–
  • Roy Buchanan – I Used to Have a Woman
  • Joe Louis Walker – I Won’t Do That
  • Tab Benoit – The Killing Floor
  • —–
  • Magic Slim – I’m a Bluesman
  • Blind Willie McTell – Dyin’ Crapshooter’s Blues
  • Big Mama Thornton – My Heavy load
  • —–
  • Keef Hartley Band – Leavin’ Trunk
  • Janis Joplin – Ball and Chain
  • Jefferson Airplane – Uncle Sam Blues
  • —–
  • Sean Costello – How In The Devil
  • Roger Hurricane Wilson – Trouble In Mind
  • Delta Moon – Nothin You Can Tell a Fool
  • —–
  • Cora Mae Bryant – Warm it up to Me
  • Piano Red – Low Down Dog Blues
  • The Deacon Brandon Reeves – Mean Old River
  • —–
  • Brownie McGhee – In the Evening
  • Sonny Terry – Dark Road
  • Etta Baker – Police Dog Blues
  • —–
  • Zuzu Bollin – How Do You Want Your Rollin Done
  • Otis Rush – Easy Go
  • Jimi Hendrix – Hear My Train a Comin’Image result for etta baker