Friday Night Fish Fry 8/16/2019
- The Super Super Blues Band – Spoonful
- —–
- Roy Buchanan – I Used to Have a Woman
- Joe Louis Walker – I Won’t Do That
- Tab Benoit – The Killing Floor
- —–
- Magic Slim – I’m a Bluesman
- Blind Willie McTell – Dyin’ Crapshooter’s Blues
- Big Mama Thornton – My Heavy load
- —–
- Keef Hartley Band – Leavin’ Trunk
- Janis Joplin – Ball and Chain
- Jefferson Airplane – Uncle Sam Blues
- —–
- Sean Costello – How In The Devil
- Roger Hurricane Wilson – Trouble In Mind
- Delta Moon – Nothin You Can Tell a Fool
- —–
- Cora Mae Bryant – Warm it up to Me
- Piano Red – Low Down Dog Blues
- The Deacon Brandon Reeves – Mean Old River
- —–
- Brownie McGhee – In the Evening
- Sonny Terry – Dark Road
- Etta Baker – Police Dog Blues
- —–
- Zuzu Bollin – How Do You Want Your Rollin Done
- Otis Rush – Easy Go
- Jimi Hendrix – Hear My Train a Comin’