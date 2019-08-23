54-46 Playlist 8/22/2019

Thursday, August 22, 2019 | Posted in 54-46, Playlists by Ben Templin

Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers - One Bright Day Album Cover
The Abyssinians – Y Mas Gan Dub
Bob Marley and the Wailers – Get Up, Stand Up –by request
Lee “Scratch” Perry – Dub Revolution

The Toasters – Jackie Chan
The English Beat – Whine & Grine/Stand Down Margaret
The Slackers – Ain’t No Sunshine

Sugar Minott – In This Time
Earth and Stone – No Time To Lose
Aston Familyman Barrett – Elegant Dub

Burning Spear – Foggy Road
Akila Barrett – Human Race

Tenor Saw – Ring the Alarm
Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers – Look Who’s Dancin’