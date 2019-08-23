54-46 Playlist 8/22/2019
The Abyssinians – Y Mas Gan Dub
Bob Marley and the Wailers – Get Up, Stand Up –by request
Lee “Scratch” Perry – Dub Revolution
The Toasters – Jackie Chan
The English Beat – Whine & Grine/Stand Down Margaret
The Slackers – Ain’t No Sunshine
Sugar Minott – In This Time
Earth and Stone – No Time To Lose
Aston Familyman Barrett – Elegant Dub
Burning Spear – Foggy Road
Akila Barrett – Human Race
Tenor Saw – Ring the Alarm
Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers – Look Who’s Dancin’