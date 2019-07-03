soonds of scroturn — the gay edition (happy pride!!!!) ep. 55
Happy (late) pride! We celebrate all queer folks, particularly recognizing bisexual, trans, and non-binary folks on our show. Thanks for listening to our set of music, all from gay and queer artists! Here’s our setlist:
Allison Miller’s Boom Tic Boom -~- Malaga
James Booker -~- Goodnight Irene
Gary Burton, Chick Corea -~- Senor Mouse
Billy Strayhorn -~- Passion Flower
Fred Hersch, Steve La Spina, Jeff Hirschfield -~- The Dolphin
Arthur Russell -~- Being It
Arca -~- Saunter
Matmos -~- Breaking Bread
Cecil Taylor -~- Tales (8 Whisps)