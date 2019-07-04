Psych-Out! 7/3/2019

Thursday, July 4, 2019 by Max Dabagia

V/A – Nuggets: Original Artyfacts From The First Psychedelic Era, 1965-1968

  • The Brogues – I Ain’t No Miracle Worker
  • The Amboy Dukes – Baby Please Don’t Go
  • Blue Magoos – Tobacco Road
  • Chocolate Watch Band – Let’s Talk About Girls
  • The Woolies – Who Do You Love

The Meridian Brothers – ¿Dónde Estás María?

  • Entra El Ritmo Antillano
  • Háblame Amigo, Citadino
  • Cumbia, Eres La Cumbia
  • Como Estoy En Los Sesenta

Faust – Faust IV

  • The Sad Skinhead
  • Jennifer
  • Just A Second (Starts Like That)
  • Giggly Smile