Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, July 26th (“Flâneur”) Episode 431
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_431.mp3
“Street Walkin'” by Dan Auerbach
Interview with Brennan Collins, Georgia State University
File this set under G3924.A8E635
“Do You Wanna Come Walk With Me” by Isobel Campbell and Mark Lannegan
“Walk at Midnight” by the Silkies
“Doing the Stroll” by Willie Mitchell
Continued interview with Brennan Collins
File this set under HT119 .F55
“Off on a Trek” by Oliver
“Nothing in Rambling” by Helvetia
“Our Street” by Mere Women
Continued interview with Brennan Collins
File this set under LB1707 .H35433
“Walkin’ the Beat” by the Nuns
“Just Keep Walking” by INXS
“Walk On” by Neil Young
