Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, July 19th (“Metadata in a Material World”) Episode 430

Friday, July 19, 2019 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Charlie Bennett

“Material Girl” by the Bloodsucking Zombies from Outer Space

Interview with Robin Fay (georgiawebgurl)

File this set under QA76.9.D3 I599
“Ain’t That Peculiar” by Fanny
“Hanging on the Telephone” by Blondie

Continued interview with Robin Fay

File this set under ZA4240 .F39
“Friction” by Echo and the Bunnymen
“12XU” by Minor Threat

Continued interview with Robin Fay

File this set under NK1089 .T446
“Cut Your Hair” by Superorganism
“Everybody is a Star” by Fishbone

“When Doves Cry” by Patti Smith

