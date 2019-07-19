Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, July 19th (“Metadata in a Material World”) Episode 430
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_430.mp3
“Material Girl” by the Bloodsucking Zombies from Outer Space
Interview with Robin Fay (georgiawebgurl)
File this set under QA76.9.D3 I599
“Ain’t That Peculiar” by Fanny
“Hanging on the Telephone” by Blondie
Continued interview with Robin Fay
File this set under ZA4240 .F39
“Friction” by Echo and the Bunnymen
“12XU” by Minor Threat
Continued interview with Robin Fay
File this set under NK1089 .T446
“Cut Your Hair” by Superorganism
“Everybody is a Star” by Fishbone
“When Doves Cry” by Patti Smith
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Flaneur” on July 26th!