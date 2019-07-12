Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, July 12th (“All Data Are Local”) Episode 429

Friday, July 12, 2019 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Charlie Bennett

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_429.mp3

Clip from Professor Ronald Day (Indiana University Bloomington)

“Objects” by Marbled Eye

Interview with Professor Yanni Loukissas (Georgia Tech)

File this set under BF683 .J86
“Super Soaked” by Be Your Own Pet
“Flow Chart” by Superette

Continued interview with Yanni Loukissas

Clip from Professor Aaron Hanlon (Colby College)

File this set under BF353 .W37
“Take Me Home Country Roads” by John Denver
“Plant Life” by Family Fodder
“Our House” by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

Continued interview with Yanni Loukissas

File this set under ND673 .M35 F6813
“This is Not a Photograph” by Mission of Burma
“No Big Thing” by Holly Golightly

Clip from Aaron Hanlon

“Who Made Who” by AC/DC

