Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, July 12th (“All Data Are Local”) Episode 429
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_429.mp3
Clip from Professor Ronald Day (Indiana University Bloomington)
“Objects” by Marbled Eye
Interview with Professor Yanni Loukissas (Georgia Tech)
File this set under BF683 .J86
“Super Soaked” by Be Your Own Pet
“Flow Chart” by Superette
Continued interview with Yanni Loukissas
Clip from Professor Aaron Hanlon (Colby College)
File this set under BF353 .W37
“Take Me Home Country Roads” by John Denver
“Plant Life” by Family Fodder
“Our House” by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
Continued interview with Yanni Loukissas
File this set under ND673 .M35 F6813
“This is Not a Photograph” by Mission of Burma
“No Big Thing” by Holly Golightly
Clip from Aaron Hanlon
“Who Made Who” by AC/DC
