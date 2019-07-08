PITCHFORK MUSIC FEST SPECIAL
~ PITCHFORK MUSIC FESTIVAL SUNDAY SPECIAL ~
(taking place in Chicago, Illinois from July 19-21)
more info can be found here: https://pitchforkmusicfestival.com/
Standing On The Corner – Santa Maria (Dedicated to Chuchita)
black midi – Speedway
Tirzah – No Romance
Cate le Bon – You Don’t Love Me
CHAI – N.E.O.
Low – Fly
Parquet Courts – Before the Water Gets Too High
Stereolab – Doubt
Belle & Sebastian – If You’re Feeling Sinister
Julia Holter – Les Jeux to You
Robyn – Send To Robin Immediately
Charli XCX – Lucky
Mavis Staples – I Have Learned To Do Without You
The Isley Brothers – Who Could Ever Doubt My Love
Amber Mark – All The Work
Flasher – Business Unusual
Amen Dunes – Time
Neneh Cherry – Buffalo Stance
Charli XCX – Roll With Me
Robyn – Missing U
Stereolab – Spark Plug
Jay Som – Baybee
Ibeyi, Kamasi Washington – Deathless
Tirzah – What’s the Use
Stereolab – Parsec
MIKE, Fleece Flies – Peace Offering
Kurt Vile – Hysteria
Soccer Mommy – Scorpio Rising
Earl Sweatshirt – Riot!
The Isley Brothers – Just Ain’t Enough Love
Freddie Gibbs, Madlib – Fake Names