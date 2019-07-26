Pantone 292 – July 25, 2019 <3
pictured: boyracer
the cat’s miaow – shoot the moon
cute boy kissing booth – heartless
penny & the quarters – you and me
the diskettes – gymnasium
days like postcards – whispers and raindrops
gene williams – don’t let your love fade away
raining pleasure – talking to a poet
boyracer – alaska
syl johnson – concrete reservation
jonathan richman – the new teller
tony ashley & the delicates – i’ll never be satisfied
vehicle flips – o tedium
the pastels – yoga
tizzy security blanket
penny goodwin – too soon you’re old
friendly science orchestra – brazil
emily – stumble
the clouds – tranquil
april showers – abandon ship