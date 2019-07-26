Pantone 292 – July 25, 2019 <3

Thursday, July 25, 2019 | Posted in Pantone 292, Playlists by Mason Mann

pictured: boyracer

the cat’s miaow – shoot the moon

cute boy kissing booth – heartless

penny & the quarters – you and me

the diskettes – gymnasium

days like postcards – whispers and raindrops

gene williams – don’t let your love fade away

raining pleasure – talking to a poet

boyracer – alaska

syl johnson – concrete reservation

jonathan richman – the new teller

tony ashley & the delicates – i’ll never be satisfied

vehicle flips – o tedium

the pastels – yoga

tizzy security blanket

penny goodwin – too soon you’re old

friendly science orchestra – brazil

emily – stumble

the clouds – tranquil

april showers – abandon ship