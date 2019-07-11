Pantone 292 – July 11, 2019 <3
pictured: a rainy night in
mumbly – pink moon
jay wiggins – sad girl
razorcuts – mile high towers
labi siffre – a little more line
brideshead – class of 86
the pearfishers – you justify my life
the love letter band – it’s true
would-be-goods – motorbike girl
the exciters – reaching for the best
a rainy night in – quilted bomber jacket (alternate)
if you’re an angel i will suffocate on earth – lovely lovely (come in bloom)
aberdeen – fireworks
the spinners – it’s a shame
the chesterfields – completely and utterly
velocity girl – crazy town
the wedding present – what did your last servant die of?
james & bobby purify – i’m your puppet
heavenly – over and over
accents – spring song (new girl)
the magnetic fields – don’t look away