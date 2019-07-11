Pantone 292 – July 11, 2019 <3

Thursday, July 11, 2019 | Posted in Pantone 292, Playlists by Mason Mann

pictured: a rainy night in

mumbly – pink moon

jay wiggins – sad girl

razorcuts – mile high towers

labi siffre – a little more line

brideshead – class of 86

the pearfishers – you justify my life

the love letter band – it’s true

would-be-goods – motorbike girl

the exciters – reaching for the best

a rainy night in – quilted bomber jacket (alternate)

if you’re an angel i will suffocate on earth – lovely lovely (come in bloom)

aberdeen – fireworks

the spinners – it’s a shame

the chesterfields – completely and utterly

velocity girl – crazy town

the wedding present – what did your last servant die of?

james & bobby purify – i’m your puppet

heavenly – over and over

accents – spring song (new girl)

the magnetic fields – don’t look away