Goldsoundz 07/23/19

Tuesday, July 23, 2019 | Posted in Goldsoundz, Playlists by Hayden Zelle

Image result for say sue me band

Pictured: Say Sue Me (Source)

Morning Comes – SASAMI

Entryism – Versing

You – Justus Proffit

Start Breaking – Summer Cannibals

 

Different Color Hair – Negative Gemini

Sky Kisses – Kedr Livanskiy

Youtube Sartre – Priests

I Don’t Dance – Omni

 

Easy Love – Early Sans

The Lesson – The Lemon Twigs

Take Your Time, I Don’t Mind – Foliage

Paris Strawberry – Sticky Rice

 

Beautiful Rivers and Mountains – Kim Jung Mi

Mercury Comet Caliente – Pearl & The Oysters

Park Moments – Mango Lane

Funny And Cute – Say Sue Me