Friday Night Fish Fry 7/26/2019
- Joe Louis Walker – Ride All Night
- —–
- Jimmy Dawkins – You Got To Keep On Trying
- Champion Jack Dupree – Ain’t it a Shame
- Lil Ed and the Blues Imperial – Check My Baby’s Oil
- —–
- Big Mama Thornton – Ball N’ Chain
- JB Hutto – That’s the Truth
- Howlin Wolf – You Can’t Be Beat
- —–
- Otis Rush – I Wonder Why
- Magic Sam – I Just Got to Know
- Muddy Waters – Sitting Here Drinkin
- —–
- Willie Buck – You Want Me to Trust You
- Snooky Pryor – Cheatin’ and Lyin’
- Charlie Musselwhite – Movin’ and Groovin’
- —–
- Mudcat – The Pressure
- The Breeze Kings – Up The Country
- The Georgia Healers – Taildragger
- —–
- Tinsley Ellis – A Quitter Never Wins
- Tony Wessels and the Revolvers – Deep Down in Florida
- Liz Melendez – Drink Your Wine
- —–
- Bob Brozman – Look at New Orleans
- James Booker – So Swell When You’re Well
- Pyeng Threadgill – Dead Shrimp
- —–
- Cephas & Wiggins – Meeting the Mule
- Bob Margolin – Brown Liquor
- James Cotton – Motorized Blues