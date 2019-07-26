Friday Night Fish Fry 7/26/2019

Friday, July 26, 2019 | Posted in Friday Night Fish Fry by Samuel Litchfield
  • Joe Louis Walker – Ride All Night
  • Jimmy Dawkins – You Got To Keep On Trying
  • Champion Jack Dupree – Ain’t it a Shame
  • Lil Ed and the Blues Imperial – Check My Baby’s Oil
  • Big Mama Thornton – Ball N’ Chain
  • JB Hutto – That’s the Truth
  • Howlin Wolf – You Can’t Be Beat
  • Otis Rush – I Wonder Why
  • Magic Sam – I Just Got to Know
  • Muddy Waters – Sitting Here Drinkin
  • Willie Buck – You Want Me to Trust You
  • Snooky Pryor – Cheatin’ and Lyin’
  • Charlie Musselwhite – Movin’ and Groovin’
  • Mudcat – The Pressure
  • The Breeze Kings – Up The Country
  • The Georgia Healers – Taildragger
  • Tinsley Ellis – A Quitter Never Wins
  • Tony Wessels and the Revolvers – Deep Down in Florida
  • Liz Melendez – Drink Your Wine
  • Bob Brozman – Look at New Orleans
  • James Booker – So Swell When You’re Well
  • Pyeng Threadgill – Dead Shrimp
  • Cephas & Wiggins – Meeting the Mule
  • Bob Margolin – Brown Liquor
  • James Cotton – Motorized BluesImage result for james cotton