Sub Saharan Vibes — June 3, 2019
- Emmanuel Jal — Nyam Nyam
- Rokia Traore — Déli
- Boutaiba S’ghir — El Fermlia
- Orchestre Bawobab — Ma Penda
- Peter Tsotsi Juma & The Eagles Lupopo
- Apagya Show Band — Ma Nserew Me
- Richard Bono, Salif Keita — Kalabancoro
- Peter Tsotsi Juma & The Eagles Lupopo — Kajo Golo Weka
- Tempte Du Desert — Yarra
- Malavoi — Mizi Matnik
- Angelique Kidjo — Yemaya
- Tobias Arekta & The Shazi Band — Uya Iwe
- Lucky Dube — The Way It Is
- Soweto Gospel Choir — Somlandela
- Le Grand Kalle — Nalongoli Motema