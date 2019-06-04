Sub Saharan Vibes — June 3, 2019

Monday, June 3, 2019 | Posted in Playlists, Sub-Saharan Vibes by DJ Uche
  1. Emmanuel Jal  —  Nyam Nyam
  2. Rokia Traore  —  Déli
  3. Boutaiba S’ghir  — El Fermlia
  4. Orchestre Bawobab  —  Ma Penda
  5. Peter Tsotsi Juma & The Eagles Lupopo
  6. Apagya Show Band  —  Ma Nserew Me
  7. Richard Bono, Salif Keita  —  Kalabancoro
  8. Peter Tsotsi Juma & The Eagles Lupopo  —  Kajo Golo Weka
  9. Tempte Du Desert  —  Yarra
  10. Malavoi  —  Mizi Matnik
  11. Angelique Kidjo  —  Yemaya
  12. Tobias Arekta & The Shazi Band  —  Uya Iwe
  13. Lucky Dube  —  The Way It Is
  14. Soweto Gospel Choir  —  Somlandela
  15. Le Grand Kalle  —  Nalongoli Motema