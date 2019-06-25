slow riot 6/24/19 – are we gonna leer at that hayer? when you take that tea, eat the bag always!

Monday, June 24, 2019 | Posted in Slow Riot by Matthew Ritch

stephen and steven

black zone magick chant – lightless mountain

black zone magick chant – incineration of thoughts

marissa nadler & stephen brodsky – for the sun

aesthetic meat front – essence of rituals

yellow6 – solway firth​/skinburness

steve roden x stephen vitiello – invisible helpers

-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-

aube - steal up

                  aube - infatuation

                                        aube - cardiotonica

                                        aube - angina cordis

                  aube - core-strain

aube - vent