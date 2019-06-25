slow riot 6/24/19 – are we gonna leer at that hayer? when you take that tea, eat the bag always!
black zone magick chant – lightless mountain
black zone magick chant – incineration of thoughts
marissa nadler & stephen brodsky – for the sun
aesthetic meat front – essence of rituals
yellow6 – solway firth/skinburness
steve roden x stephen vitiello – invisible helpers
aube - steal up aube - infatuation aube - cardiotonica aube - angina cordis aube - core-strain aube - vent