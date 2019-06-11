Shillelagh Law – Final Show! June 10, 2019
Thanks for 7 great years! Keep up with updates on the future of Shillelagh Law at https://www.facebook.com/WREKIrish or https://jobrien9.com/slaw
- The Rising of the Moon – The Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
- One Last Drink – Enter the Haggis
- Leaving of Liverpool – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
-
The Hare In The Corn/The Frost Is all Over/The Gander In The Pratiehole – Planxty
- Tickle Me Pink – JigJam
- Lullaby of London – Pogues
- Quand j’etais jeune jeune (hanter dro) – dir-ha-tan
- Men of Harlech – Charlotte Church
- The Coulin – Paddy Noonan
- Dublin Blues – Guy Clarke
- Flower of Scotland – Corries
- Y Gwydd (the loom) – Ffynnon
- Rare Old Irish Whiskey – John McGettigan
- Parting Glass – Liam Clancy
- Leave Her Johnny – Tommy Makem and Liam Clancy