Shillelagh Law – Final Show! June 10, 2019

Monday, June 10, 2019 | Posted in Playlists, Shillelagh Law by JJ O'Brien

Thanks for 7 great years! Keep up with updates on the future of Shillelagh Law at https://www.facebook.com/WREKIrish or https://jobrien9.com/slaw

  • The Rising of the Moon – The Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
  • One Last Drink – Enter the Haggis
  • Leaving of Liverpool – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
  • The Hare In The Corn/The Frost Is all Over/The Gander In The Pratiehole – Planxty
  • Tickle Me Pink – JigJam
  • Lullaby of London – Pogues
  • Quand j’etais jeune jeune (hanter dro) – dir-ha-tan
  • Men of Harlech – Charlotte Church
  • The Coulin – Paddy Noonan
  • Dublin Blues – Guy Clarke
  • Flower of Scotland – Corries
  • Y Gwydd (the loom) – Ffynnon
  • Rare Old Irish Whiskey – John McGettigan
  • Parting Glass – Liam Clancy
  • Leave Her Johnny – Tommy Makem and Liam Clancy

 

 