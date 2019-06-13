Psych-Out! 6/12/2019
Jefferson Airplane – Rock Me Baby – Bless Its Pointed Little Head
Jefferson Airplane – The Other Side Of This Life – Bless Its Pointed Little Head
Jefferson Airplane – It’s No Secret – Bless Its Pointed Little Head
Jefferson Airplane – Plastic Fantastic Lover – Bless Its Pointed Little Head
Daniel Bachman – Brightleaf Blues I – s/t
Daniel Bachman – The Flower Tree – s/t
Daniel Bachman – Watermelon Slices On A Blue Bordered Plate – s/t
Dharma Shanti Orchestra – Pemungkah – The Gamelan of the Walking Warriors
Dharma Shanti Orchestra – Semut Megarang – The Gamelan of the Walking Warriors
Dharma Shanti Orchestra – Gilak Melasti – The Gamelan of the Walking Warriors