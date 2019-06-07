Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, June 7th (“How to Disappear Completely”) Episode 426

Friday, June 7, 2019 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Charlie Bennett

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_426.mp3

“Don’t Talk to Me About Gene Hackman” by Robyn Hitchcock

File this set under BF1389.D57 W45
“I’d Rather Disappear than Stay the Same” by Dolfish
“Security Risk” by Oppenheimer Analysis

File this set under CLASSIFICATION REDACTED
“Secret Meeting” by the National
“No Tech!” by Unwound

File this set in an undisclosed location
“If you Go Away” by Neil Diamond
“Ghost” by Ty Seagal

“How to Disappear Completely” by Radiohead

Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Presidential Libraries,” on June 14th!