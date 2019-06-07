Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, June 7th (“How to Disappear Completely”) Episode 426
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_426.mp3
“Don’t Talk to Me About Gene Hackman” by Robyn Hitchcock
File this set under BF1389.D57 W45
“I’d Rather Disappear than Stay the Same” by Dolfish
“Security Risk” by Oppenheimer Analysis
File this set under CLASSIFICATION REDACTED
“Secret Meeting” by the National
“No Tech!” by Unwound
File this set in an undisclosed location
“If you Go Away” by Neil Diamond
“Ghost” by Ty Seagal
“How to Disappear Completely” by Radiohead
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Presidential Libraries,” on June 14th!