Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, June 21st (“The Library Between the Lines”) Episode 428
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_428.mp3
“People Say” by The Meters
Interview with Dr Jacqueline Royster, Dean of the Ivan Allen College
File this set under PN187 .R44
“100 Different Words” by The Enormous Room
“Take A Word” by Marcy Jo
Continued interview with Dr Jacqueline Royster
File this set under PE1405.U6 R65
“Get Back in Line” by Nervous Twitch
“If You Don’t Get it the First Time, Back Up and Try Again” by Fred Wesley and the JB’s
Continued interview with Dr Jacqueline Royster
File this set under TX840.B3
“Ribs Tips (Parts 1 and 2)” by Andre Williams
“Bar-B-Q” by ZZ Top
“Woman” by Neneh Cherry
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, an encore of “Raw Data is an Oxymoron,” on June 28th!