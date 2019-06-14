Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, June 14th (“Presidential Libraries”) Episode 427

Friday, June 14, 2019 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Charlie Bennett

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_427.mp3

“President Rock” by Prince Francis

Interview with Gregory Walker of Houser-Walker Architecture
File this set under CD3029.82 .V45
“Older Guys” by the Flying Burrito Brothers
“Into the Valley” by the Skids

Continued interview with Gregory Walker

File this set under E176.1 .U69
“Singing the Praises” by Delta 5
“Reclamation” by Fugazi

Continued interview with Gregory Walker

File this set under PS2151.J6 V3
“Don’t Change” by the Turbo Fruits
“The Willing Machine” by Lady President

“American Valhalla” by Iggy Pop

Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “The Library Between the Lines,” on June 21st!