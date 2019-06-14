Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, June 14th (“Presidential Libraries”) Episode 427
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_427.mp3
“President Rock” by Prince Francis
Interview with Gregory Walker of Houser-Walker Architecture
File this set under CD3029.82 .V45
“Older Guys” by the Flying Burrito Brothers
“Into the Valley” by the Skids
Continued interview with Gregory Walker
File this set under E176.1 .U69
“Singing the Praises” by Delta 5
“Reclamation” by Fugazi
Continued interview with Gregory Walker
File this set under PS2151.J6 V3
“Don’t Change” by the Turbo Fruits
“The Willing Machine” by Lady President
“American Valhalla” by Iggy Pop
