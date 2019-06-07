Pantone 292 – June 6th 2019 <3

Friday, June 7, 2019 | Posted in Pantone 292, Playlists by Mason Mann

pictured: the passions

the passions – i’m in love with a german film star

nixon – together in electric dreams

french impressionists – castles in the air

dead famous people – true love leaves no traces

vermont sugar house – braveheart

souvenir – le temps perdu

pearly gatecrashers – mobile shack

milky – la de da

maybellines – bomb pop

majestic – overcoat

love positions – into your arms

june & the exit wounds – how much i really loved you

fantasy lights – blueprint

the crooner – billy liar

a boy named thor – sweet sweet casio

barcelona – kasey keller

simpatico – cold season

talulah gosh – bringing up baby

 