Pantone 292 – June 6th 2019 <3
pictured: the passions
the passions – i’m in love with a german film star
nixon – together in electric dreams
french impressionists – castles in the air
dead famous people – true love leaves no traces
vermont sugar house – braveheart
souvenir – le temps perdu
pearly gatecrashers – mobile shack
milky – la de da
maybellines – bomb pop
majestic – overcoat
love positions – into your arms
june & the exit wounds – how much i really loved you
fantasy lights – blueprint
the crooner – billy liar
a boy named thor – sweet sweet casio
barcelona – kasey keller
simpatico – cold season
talulah gosh – bringing up baby