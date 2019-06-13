Pantone 292 – June 13th 2019 <3
pictured: marine girls
marine girls – don’t come back
airport girl – lipstick traces on a cigarette
voices – forever is a long, long time
beanpole – it wasn’t meant to be
the mellow dawns – i don’t believe
master track – diy queen
the belles – come back
the long blondes – giddy stratospheres
the field mice – if you need someone
the four j’s – will you be my love
action painting – these things happen
the shades – i won’t cry
northern picture library – catholic easter colours
the ray-ons – you confuse me baby
language of flowers – where you belong
paulette & the cupids – teenage dropout
the hermit crabs – third time lucky
marmoset – (i’m) somewhere