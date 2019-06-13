Pantone 292 – June 13th 2019 <3

Thursday, June 13, 2019 | Posted in Pantone 292, Playlists by Mason Mann

pictured: marine girls

marine girls – don’t come back

airport girl – lipstick traces on a cigarette

voices – forever is a long, long time

beanpole – it wasn’t meant to be

the mellow dawns – i don’t believe

master track – diy queen

the belles – come back

the long blondes – giddy stratospheres

the field mice – if you need someone

the four j’s – will you be my love

action painting – these things happen

the shades – i won’t cry

northern picture library – catholic easter colours

the ray-ons – you confuse me baby

language of flowers – where you belong

paulette & the cupids – teenage dropout

the hermit crabs – third time lucky

marmoset – (i’m) somewhere