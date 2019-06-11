Girl Rock – June 11th, 2019
“Falling for U” – Peachy!, mxmtoon
“Cute Without You” – Emma Blackery
“Bad Ideas” – Tessa Violet
“Chronic” – Phoebe Ryan
“Appreciation” – Terror Jr
“Saint” – VÉRITÉ
“Siren” – Kailee Morgue
“Waves” – Luna Shadows
“Speak in Tongues” – machineheart
“Age of Consent (New Order)” – Cayetana
“Ready for the Magic” – Honeyblood
“Fire” – Dream Wife
“Bobbi’s Second World” – The Orielles
“Say It” – Pip Blom
“Full Screen” – Adult Mom
“Stay Low” – Ryn Weaver
“Volcanic Love” – The Aces