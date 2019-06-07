Friday Night Fish Fry 6/7/2019
- Gary Clark Jr. – Ain’t Messin Round
- JB Hutto – I Feel So Good
- Super Super Blues Band – The Red Rooster
- Buddy Guy – Now You’re Gone
- Dr John – Big Shot
- Champion Jack Dupree – Won’t Be a Fool No More
- Kirk Fletcher – Blues For Antone
- Stevie Ray Vaughan – Tin Pan Alley
- The Fabulous Thunderbirds – Feelin’ Good
- Catfish Keith – Way Down in Texas
- Tony Wessels and the Revolvers – Hard Days
- Roger Hurricane Wilson – Honey Bee
- The Mar-tans – Talk About My Baby
- Lola – Bad Whiskey
- Buddy Moss – Red River
- The Breeze Kings – The Other Track
- Albert Collins – Frosty
- Lil Ed and the Blues Imperials – Musical Mechanical Electrical Man
- Junior Kimbrough – My Mind is Rambling
- Reignwolf – In the Dark