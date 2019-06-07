Friday Night Fish Fry 6/7/2019

Friday, June 7, 2019 | Posted in Friday Night Fish Fry by Samuel Litchfield
  • Gary Clark Jr. – Ain’t Messin Round
  • —–
  • JB Hutto – I Feel So Good
  • Super Super Blues Band – The Red Rooster
  • Buddy Guy – Now You’re Gone
  • —–
  • Dr John – Big Shot
  • Champion Jack Dupree – Won’t Be a Fool No More
  • Kirk Fletcher – Blues For Antone
  • ——
  • Stevie Ray Vaughan – Tin Pan Alley
  • The Fabulous Thunderbirds – Feelin’ Good
  • Catfish Keith – Way Down in Texas
  • —–
  • Tony Wessels and the Revolvers – Hard Days
  • Roger Hurricane Wilson – Honey Bee
  • The Mar-tans – Talk About My Baby
  • ——
  • Lola – Bad Whiskey
  • Buddy Moss – Red River
  • The Breeze Kings – The Other Track
  • —–
  • Albert Collins – Frosty
  • Lil Ed and the Blues Imperials – Musical Mechanical Electrical Man
  • Junior Kimbrough – My Mind is Rambling
  • —–
  • Reignwolf – In the Dark