Friday Night Fish Fry 6/28/2019

Friday, June 28, 2019 | Posted in Friday Night Fish Fry by Samuel Litchfield
  • The Mannish Boys – Death Letter
  • —–
  • Son House – Preachin’ Blues
  • Sleepy John Estes – Needmore Blues
  • Fred McDowell – Levee Camp Blues
  • —–
  • Big Brother and the Holding Company – Summertime
  • John Lee Hooker – Time is Marching
  • Magic Sam – Give Me Time
  • —–
  • Nick Moss – The High Cost of Low Living
  • Sonny Terry, J.C. Burris, Sticks McGhee – Poor Man But a Good Man
  • Buddy Moss – I Got Me a Woman, Don’t Do Me No Good
  • —–
  • Magic Slim – Help Me
  • Sugaray Rayford – I’m Dangerous
  • —–
  • Delta Moon – Just Lucky I Guess
  • Roger “Hurricane” Wilson – Trouble in Mind
  • Sean Costello – Talk To Your Daughter
  • —–
  • The Wood Brothers – One More Day
  • Joe McGuinnness – Don’t Bother Me
  • Mudcat – Sangria Wine
  • —–
  • Wah Wah Watson – Wah Wah Goo Goo
  • Rufus Thomas – Breaking My Back
  • Rahsaan Roland Kirk – Fly Town Nose Blues
  • —–
  • Archie Shepp + Horace Parlan – Goin’ Home