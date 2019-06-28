Friday Night Fish Fry 6/28/2019
- The Mannish Boys – Death Letter
- —–
- Son House – Preachin’ Blues
- Sleepy John Estes – Needmore Blues
- Fred McDowell – Levee Camp Blues
- —–
- Big Brother and the Holding Company – Summertime
- John Lee Hooker – Time is Marching
- Magic Sam – Give Me Time
- —–
- Nick Moss – The High Cost of Low Living
- Sonny Terry, J.C. Burris, Sticks McGhee – Poor Man But a Good Man
- Buddy Moss – I Got Me a Woman, Don’t Do Me No Good
- —–
- Magic Slim – Help Me
- Sugaray Rayford – I’m Dangerous
- —–
- Delta Moon – Just Lucky I Guess
- Roger “Hurricane” Wilson – Trouble in Mind
- Sean Costello – Talk To Your Daughter
- —–
- The Wood Brothers – One More Day
- Joe McGuinnness – Don’t Bother Me
- Mudcat – Sangria Wine
- —–
- Wah Wah Watson – Wah Wah Goo Goo
- Rufus Thomas – Breaking My Back
- Rahsaan Roland Kirk – Fly Town Nose Blues
- —–
- Archie Shepp + Horace Parlan – Goin’ Home