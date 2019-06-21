Friday Night Fish Fry 6/21/2019
- Joe Louis Walker – Hellfire
- —–
- Chicago Bob and the Shadows – Mama, Talk to your Daughter
- Junior Kimbrough – All Night Long
- Carey Bell – Heartaches and Pains
- —–
- R.L. Burnside – Gone So Long
- Duwayne Burnside – Teatin’ Me So Bad
- Cedric Burnside & Lightnin’ Malcolm – She’s Got Somethin’ on Me
- —–
- Elmo Williams & Hezekiah Early – Blue Jumped the Rabbit
- Cephas and Wiggins – Eyesight to the Blind
- Big Joe Williams – Prison Bound Blues
- —–
- John Lee Hooker – I’m Mad Again
- Pinetop Perkins – Hoochie Coochie Man
- Roosevelt Sykes – My Hamstring’s Poppin
- —–
- Tinsley Ellis – Bringin’ Home the Bacon
- Motor City Josh and the Big 3 –
- The Gerogia Healers – Low Down Woman
- —–
- Sean Chambers – Brown Sugar
- Liz Melendez – Cisco’s Revenge
- Bill Sheffield – Ramblin on My Mind
- —–
- Johnny Winter – Medicine Man
- LA Blues Alliance – What a Life
- Jimmy Dawkins Band – Blues with a Feeling
- —–
- T-Model Ford – Two Trains
- Sunnyland Slim – Past Life
- Luther Johnson – Jammin’ with Willie