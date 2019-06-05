Crush #98
“Portland, Oregon” – The Cat’s Miaow
“Fireworks” – Aberdeen
“Anorak City” – Another Sunny Day
“Meet Me on Tuesdays” – The Brilliant Corners
“Sure to See” – 14 Iced Bears
“You Didn’t Love Me Then” – The Hit Parade
“All Of a Tremble” – St. Christopher
“If I Could Shine” – The Sweetest Ache
“Son Of A Gun” – The Vaselines
“I Love You Like the Way That I Used to Do” – Rocketship
“Throw Aggi Off the Bridge” – Black Tambourine
“Carbrain” – The Wake
“Waiting For The Winter” – The Popguns
“My Favourite Wet Wednesday Afternoon” – The Siddeleys
“Sunflower” – The Springfields
“It’s Only Obvious” – The Orchids
“Alison” – Slowdive