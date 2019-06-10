☆.｡.:* WREK.ORG WEBSITE REDESIGN .｡.:*☆
————————————-> SURVEY LINK ! ! ! <————————————-
Sick and tired of this website? Or love it so much you don’t want a thing to change? Over the summer, we’re planning on revamping this website to make it as user-friendly as possible. We can’t do this without your thoughts and opinions! Calling all listeners, alumni, current staff, potentials, and every stranger perusing our website—please fill out the short (5-10 min) survey linked above.