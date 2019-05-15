sounds of saturn 50
Eno Moebius Roedelius – The Belldog
Popol Vuh – Kyrie
Keith Fullerton Whitman – Stereo Music for Acoustic Guitar, Buchla Music Box 100, Hewlett Packard Model 236 Oscillator, Electric Guitar and Computer – Part One
Djeli Moussa Diawara – Sabary
Ana Roxanne – I’m Every Sparkly Woman
Tujiko Noriko – Call My Name
Sunn O))) – Alice
Tim Hecker – Not alone
Aphex Twin – CIRCLONT6A (syrobonkus mix)
Holly Herndon, Jlin, Spawn – Godmother