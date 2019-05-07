Shillelagh Law – May 6, 2019

Monday, May 6, 2019
  • Rising of the Moon – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
  • Wild Rover – The Corries
  • Highland Lament – The Corries
  • Nancy Spain – Darcy Broderick
  • Matty Groves – Fairport Convention
  • The Cocks are Crowing  – John Doyle
  • Old Dan Tucker – Dreams of Freedom
  • The Auld Triangle – Dreams of Freedom
  • Cu Chulainn’s Lament  – Horslips
  • Las Vegas (In the Hills of Donegal) – Goats Don’t Shave
  • Ag Triall Ar Inis Thiar – Kathleen Fitzgerald
  • Lark in the Morning – Emerald City