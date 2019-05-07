Shillelagh Law – May 6, 2019
- Rising of the Moon – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
- Wild Rover – The Corries
- Highland Lament – The Corries
- Nancy Spain – Darcy Broderick
- Matty Groves – Fairport Convention
- The Cocks are Crowing – John Doyle
- Old Dan Tucker – Dreams of Freedom
- The Auld Triangle – Dreams of Freedom
- Cu Chulainn’s Lament – Horslips
- Las Vegas (In the Hills of Donegal) – Goats Don’t Shave
- Ag Triall Ar Inis Thiar – Kathleen Fitzgerald
- Lark in the Morning – Emerald City