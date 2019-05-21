Shillelagh Law – May 20, 2019

Monday, May 20, 2019
  • Rocky Road to Dublin – Dubliners
  • Weila Weile – The Young Dubliners
  • Hello World – JigJam
  • Erin Go Bragh – Patrick Street
  • Castle of Dromore – Tom Dahill
  • The Fisherman’s Song – Waxies Dargle
  • Bonnie Prince Charlie – The McCalmans
  • Will Ye No Come Back Again – Cnoc An Tursa
  • The Kerry Recruit – Seamus Ennis
  • The Frost is All Over – The Stomptowners
  • Dans Bro-Leon – The Chieftains
  • The Whistling Gypsy – The Kingston Trio
  • The Scotsman – Seamus Kennedy
  • Nancy Whiskey – Gaelic Storm
  • Brian Boru’s March – The Old Irishmen