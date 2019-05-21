Shillelagh Law – May 20, 2019
- Rocky Road to Dublin – Dubliners
- Weila Weile – The Young Dubliners
- Hello World – JigJam
- Erin Go Bragh – Patrick Street
- Castle of Dromore – Tom Dahill
- The Fisherman’s Song – Waxies Dargle
- Bonnie Prince Charlie – The McCalmans
- Will Ye No Come Back Again – Cnoc An Tursa
- The Kerry Recruit – Seamus Ennis
- The Frost is All Over – The Stomptowners
- Dans Bro-Leon – The Chieftains
- The Whistling Gypsy – The Kingston Trio
- The Scotsman – Seamus Kennedy
- Nancy Whiskey – Gaelic Storm
- Brian Boru’s March – The Old Irishmen