Psych Out! 5/1/19
artist – track – album (y3412)
Captain Beyond – I Can’t Feel Nothing – Captain Beyond (1972)]
Leafhound – Work My Body – Growers of Mushroom (1971)
Wayne Krantz – How the West Was Left – Howie 61 (2012)
Stonerider – Say I Won’t – Fountains Left to Wake (2012)
Stonerider – El Dorado – Fountains Left to Wake (2012)
Col. Bruce Hampton & The Aquarian Rescue Unit – Compared to What (Live) – (1991)
Captain Beyond – Mesmerization Eclipse – Captain Beyond (1971)
Slapp Happy – Apes In Capes – Casablanca Moon/ Desperate Straights (1974)
Reverends – Roadrunner – unrealeased
Juniper Douglass – G – Error to Introspection (2019)