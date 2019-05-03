Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, May 3rd (“How to Write a Book III: Catastrophes of Literacy”) Episode 422
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_422.mp3
“Fascist Dictator” by the Cortinas
Interview with Daniel Kalder, author of “The Infernal Library”
File this set under DK268.S8 W3
“Life On Mars” by David Bowie
“No No Joe” by Hank Williams
Continued interview with Daniel Kalder
File this set under DG577.5 .F4713
“The Old Man’s Back Again” by Scott Walker
“California Uber Alles” by the Dead Kennedys
Continued interview with Daniel Kalder
File this set under JC495 .K29
“M-16” by the Descendents
“Tanz Mit Laibach” by Laibach
“Don’t Dictate” by Penetration.
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks featuring an interview with Roger Schonfeld on May 10th!