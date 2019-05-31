Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, May 31st (“Resisting GAFAM”) Episode 425

Friday, May 31, 2019 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Charlie Bennett

“Oppress Yourself” by Lungfish

File this set under RC569.5 .I54 P47
“You’ve Got a Hold on Me” by First Base
“Si vous connaissez quelque chose de pire qu’un vampire” by Stella
“Mindless Contentment” by The Plugz

File this set under PZ3 .R548
“Infotainted” by Wimp Factor 14
“Convenience” by Cotillon

File this set under HM846 .S362
“16 Tons” by Merle Travis
“Full Control” by Snail Mail

“Come to the Sabbat” by Black Widow

Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “How to Disappear Completely,” on June 7th!