Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, May 17th (“An Archive of Planet Earth”) Episode 424
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_424.mp3
“Gotta Make Their Future Bright” by the First Gear
Interview with Nova Spivack (Arch Mission Foundation)
File this set under BD450 .R73
“Rocket Man” (live, 1972) by Elton John
Continued interview with Nova Spivack
File this set under TL789.8.U6
“Planets” by Joseph
“Rolling Moon” by the Chills
Continued interview with Nova Spivack
File this set under PS3551.S5 P7
“Asimov” by Señorita Uva (Lady Grape)
“The Future Just Ain’t What It Used to Be” by Meat Loaf
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, an encore of “The Voyager Record,” on May 24th!