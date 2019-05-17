Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, May 17th (“An Archive of Planet Earth”) Episode 424

Friday, May 17, 2019 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Charlie Bennett

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_424.mp3

“Gotta Make Their Future Bright” by the First Gear

Interview with Nova Spivack (Arch Mission Foundation)

File this set under BD450 .R73
“Rocket Man” (live, 1972) by Elton John

Continued interview with Nova Spivack

File this set under TL789.8.U6
“Planets” by Joseph
“Rolling Moon” by the Chills

Continued interview with Nova Spivack

File this set under PS3551.S5 P7
“Asimov” by Señorita Uva (Lady Grape)

“The Future Just Ain’t What It Used to Be” by Meat Loaf

Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, an encore of “The Voyager Record,” on May 24th!