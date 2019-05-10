Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, May 10th (“Libraries at Scale”) Episode 423

Friday, May 10, 2019 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Charlie Bennett

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_423.mp3

“Vehicle” by the Ides of March

Interview with Roger Schonfeld, director of the Ithaka S+R Libraries and Scholarly Communication Program

File this set under Z675.U5 P342
“Institutions” by Personal Column
“I Want To Know” by Golden Triangle

Continued interview with Roger Schonfeld

File this set under PN1995.9.H6 T495
“Electrical Elephant” by Fishboy
“King Kong” by Octopus Prime

Continued interview with Roger Schonfeld

File this set under HE151 .C88
“Planes and Boats and Trains” by Burt Bacharach
“Drive My Car” by the Nasty Facts
“Space Plane” by David McNeil

“Requiem for a Cancelled Program” by Vehicle Flips

Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Backing up Planet Earth,” on May 17th!