Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, May 10th (“Libraries at Scale”) Episode 423
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_423.mp3
“Vehicle” by the Ides of March
Interview with Roger Schonfeld, director of the Ithaka S+R Libraries and Scholarly Communication Program
File this set under Z675.U5 P342
“Institutions” by Personal Column
“I Want To Know” by Golden Triangle
Continued interview with Roger Schonfeld
File this set under PN1995.9.H6 T495
“Electrical Elephant” by Fishboy
“King Kong” by Octopus Prime
Continued interview with Roger Schonfeld
File this set under HE151 .C88
“Planes and Boats and Trains” by Burt Bacharach
“Drive My Car” by the Nasty Facts
“Space Plane” by David McNeil
“Requiem for a Cancelled Program” by Vehicle Flips
