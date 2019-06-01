Pantone 292 – May 31st 2019 <3
CORRESPONDENCE Special
pictured: jens lekman and annika norlin
jens lekman – who really needs who
annika norlin – showering in public
jens lekman – forever young, forever beautiful
annika norlin – hibernation
jens lekman – not because it’s easy, but because it’s hard
annika norlin – joining a cult
jens lekman – revenge of the nerds
annika norlin – failure
jens lekman – cosmetic store
annika norlin – election day
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
the hill sisters – my lover
razorcuts – snowbound
the shangri-las
the popguns – a beaten up guitar
the freshies – i’m in love with a girl on a certain megastore check-out desk