Pantone 292 – May 31st 2019 <3

CORRESPONDENCE Special

pictured: jens lekman and annika norlin

jens lekman – who really needs who

annika norlin – showering in public

jens lekman – forever young, forever beautiful

annika norlin – hibernation

jens lekman – not because it’s easy, but because it’s hard

annika norlin – joining a cult

jens lekman – revenge of the nerds

annika norlin – failure

jens lekman – cosmetic store

annika norlin – election day

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

the hill sisters – my lover

razorcuts – snowbound

the shangri-las

the popguns – a beaten up guitar

the freshies – i’m in love with a girl on a certain megastore check-out desk