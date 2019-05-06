NJJ 5/6/19
Herbie Hancock – Wandering Spirit Song
Fire! – Touches Me with the Tips of Wonder
Griot Galaxy – Xy-moch
Mark Ribot, Noël Akchoté, Eugene Chadbourne – Pas-vous?
Tim Buckley – Down by the Borderline
Congratulations to everyone who graduated this weekend here at the North Avenue Trade School. This show is not good study music.
We will have a different time next week. When this show does not play at its appointed time of eleven o clock in the morning on monday, check the schedule to find our new time.
Pictured – Herbie Hancock
