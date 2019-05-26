Mode 7 – 05/26/19
The GAMEBOY 2 Show
Pokemon Gold and Silver – Violet City
Pokemon Gold and Silver – Azalea Town
Pokemon Gold and Silver – Game Corner
Pokemon Gold and Silver – National Park
Pokemon Gold and Silver – Surf
Pokemon Gold and Silver – S.S. Aqua
Pokemon Trading Card Game – Normal Duel
Pokemon Trading Card Game – Club Master Duel
Super Mario Land – 1-1
Super Mario Land – 2-1
Super Mario Land – 4-1
Donkey Kong – Big City
Wario Land – Water Stage
Athletic Theme – Super Mario Land 2
The Legend of Zelda – Link’s Awakening – Player Select Zelda
The Legend of Zelda – Link’s Awakening – Koholint Island
The Legend of Zelda – Link’s Awakening – Credits
Kirby’s Dream Land – Float Islands
Kirby’s Dream Land – Castle Lololo
Kirby’s Dream Land – Ending Theme
Kirby’s Dream Land 2 – Big Forest
Kirby’s Dream Land 2 – Red Canyon
Kirby’s Dream Land 2 – Dark Castle
Kirby’s Dream Land 2 – Wielder of the Rainbow Sword
Donkey Kong Land – Kremlantis
For the Frog the Bell Tolls – The Prince’s Adventure