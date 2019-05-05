Mode 7 – 05/05/2019

Sunday, May 5, 2019 | Posted in Mode 7, Playlists, Shows by Collin Caldwell

The I CAN’T LET YOU DO THAT STAR FOX Show


Collin’s back for Spring Break and he brought a lot of weird Indie games and some RPGs!
The Playlist!

Star Fox – Corneria
Star Fox – Meteor
Star Fox – Fortuna
Star Fox 2 – Eladard Inside
Star Fox: Assault – Star Wolf
Star Fox Zero – Fortuna
Star Fox Zero – Sector Alpha

Cuphead – Floral Fury
Cuphead – Botanic Panic
Cuphead – Pyramid Peril
Pilot Wings 64 – Birdman
Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE – Normal Battle
Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE – Synchronization
Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE – Downtown

Super Smash Brothers Ultimate – Beneath The Mask
Mega Man Zero – Prismatic
Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate – Battle / Ancestral Steppe
Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate – Battle / Gore Magala