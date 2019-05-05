Mode 7 – 04/28/2019
The Boss Show
Zanki∞Zero: Last Beginning – Zanki Survival -SEVEN DEADLY SINS-
Pokemon Sun/Moon: Lusamine Mother Beast Battle
BlazBlue Central Fiction – Yomotsuhirasaka
Bravely Second – Battle of Prividence
NieR: Automata – Dependent Weakling
Thunder Force V – Legendary Wings
God of War 3 – Kratos vs Zeus Battle
Rogue Legacy – Rotten Legacy
Touhou 4 ~ Lotus Land Story – Faint Dream ~ Inanimate Dream
Dust: An Elysian Tail – Let’s End This
Pepsiman – Boss
Dead Cells – Hand of the King
Nitroplus Blasterz -Heroines Infinite Duel- – Al Azif Ex Mortis Theme
Disgaea D2 – Dramatic Devil Story
Salt and Sanctuary – The Nameless God Theme
Darksiders – Battle with Abbadon
Epic Battle Fantasy V – Blaze of Iris