Mode 7 – 04/28/2019

Saturday, May 4, 2019 | Posted in Mode 7, Playlists by Brian Kalish

The Boss Show


A slew of boss fight music from various games. This late post is brought to you by I thought I already posted this, but apparently didn’t.
The Playlist!

Zanki∞Zero: Last Beginning – Zanki Survival -SEVEN DEADLY SINS-
Pokemon Sun/Moon: Lusamine Mother Beast Battle
BlazBlue Central Fiction – Yomotsuhirasaka
Bravely Second – Battle of Prividence

NieR: Automata – Dependent Weakling
Thunder Force V – Legendary Wings
God of War 3 – Kratos vs Zeus Battle
Rogue Legacy – Rotten Legacy
Touhou 4 ~ Lotus Land Story – Faint Dream ~ Inanimate Dream

Dust: An Elysian Tail – Let’s End This
Pepsiman – Boss
Dead Cells – Hand of the King
Nitroplus Blasterz -Heroines Infinite Duel- – Al Azif Ex Mortis Theme

Disgaea D2 – Dramatic Devil Story
Salt and Sanctuary – The Nameless God Theme
Darksiders – Battle with Abbadon
Epic Battle Fantasy V – Blaze of Iris