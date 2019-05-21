Goldsoundz 05-21-19

Tuesday, May 21, 2019 | Posted in Goldsoundz, Playlists by Mary Jiang

Pictured: Tanukichan (Source)

Tanukichan – Bitter Medicine
Los Retros – Someone to Spend Time With
Mndsgn – Camelblues
J Fernandez – Volcanic Winter

Pia Fraus – The End of Time and Space Like We Used to Know It Is After You Have Finished Your Tea Approximately at 5:07 PM
Mercury Girls – Ariana
Dehd – Lucky

Kero Kero Bonito – Swimming
BOYO – Dreamscapes
Men I Trust – Show Me How
Weyes Blood – A Lot’s Gonna Change

Town Criers – Tamales Kisses
Sunset Rollercoaster – Villa
Anemone – Memory Lane

Drugdealer – Fools
Benny Sings – Not Enough
Rentboy – Flower
Parquet Courts – Outside