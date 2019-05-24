Friday Night Fish Fry 5/24/2019

Friday, May 24, 2019 | Posted in Freaker's Ball by Samuel Litchfield
  • Muddy Waters – Caldonia
  • —–
  • Big Bill Morganfield – Love You Right
  • Freddie King – Key To The Highway
  • Jeff Healey – Shake Rattle and Roll
  • —–
  • R.L. Burnside – Shake em on Down
  • Louisiana Red – Hard Hard Time
  • Lightnin Hopkins – Bring Me My Shotgun
  • —–
  • Furry Lewis – On the Road Again
  • Fred McDowell – The Train I Ride
  • Odetta – God’s Gonna Cut You Down
  • —–
  • Pinetop Perkins – Pinetop’s Boogie Woogie
  • The Black Keys – All Hands Against His Own
  • ——
  • Sean Costello – Mojo Boogie
  • The Breeze Kings – Don’t Put No Headstone On My Grave
  • Delta Moon – Higher Ground
  • —–
  • Wood Brothers – Luckiest Man
  • Joe McGuinness – Payday
  • Mudcat – Rattlesnake
  • —–
  • LA Blues Alliance – TV Mama
  • The Mannish Boys – Death Letter
  • Otis Rush – It’s My Own Fault
  • —–
  • Sugaray Rayford – Southside of Town