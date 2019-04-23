slow riot 4/22/19 – an incessant marching towards an end that we are not aware of

Monday, April 22, 2019 | Posted in Slow Riot by Jordan Hilsman

i. blood axis — the gospel of inhumanity

ii. blood axis — the voyage (canto i)

iii. blood axis — eternal soul

iv. blood axis — between birds of prey

v. blood axis — herr, nun laß in frieden

vi. blood axis — reign i forever

vii. blood axis — absinthe

viii. blood axis — storm of steel

SSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS

a. vladislav delay — hetkonen

b. ryoji ikeda — data.matrix

c. tim hecker — the piano drop

d. caterina barbieri — this causes consciousness to fracture

e. tim hecker — chimeras

RRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR

yoshimi and yuka — mow deck in eye