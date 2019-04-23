slow riot 4/22/19 – an incessant marching towards an end that we are not aware of
i. blood axis — the gospel of inhumanity
ii. blood axis — the voyage (canto i)
iii. blood axis — eternal soul
iv. blood axis — between birds of prey
v. blood axis — herr, nun laß in frieden
vi. blood axis — reign i forever
vii. blood axis — absinthe
viii. blood axis — storm of steel
SSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS
a. vladislav delay — hetkonen
b. ryoji ikeda — data.matrix
c. tim hecker — the piano drop
d. caterina barbieri — this causes consciousness to fracture
e. tim hecker — chimeras
RRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR
yoshimi and yuka — mow deck in eye