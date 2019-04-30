Shillelagh Law – April 29, 2019

Monday, April 29, 2019 | Posted in Playlists, Shillelagh Law by JJ O'Brien
  • Medley: Murray’s Welcome, Men of Argyll, The Haughs of Cromdale, The Rhodesian Regiment – The Campbelltown Pipe Band
  • The Haughs of Cromdale – The Sorries
  • Always Argyll – Men of Worth
  • The Banks of Red Roses – Battlefield Band
  • Banks of the Sweet Vildee – Killarney
  • Queen of Argyll – Ash and Rown
  • Ye Jacobites – The Black Tartan Clan
  • The Ship in Distress – Ewan MacColl
  • Sean South of Garryowen – Wolfe Tones
  • Six O’Clock Swill – Murder the Stout
  • Greenland Whalefisheries – The Buccaneers
  • St. Patrick Was a Gentleman – The Orthodox Celts
  • Marie’s Wedding – The Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
  • St. Brendan’s Voyage – Darcy Broderick
  • Red is the Rose – The Chieftains
  • The Dublin Lads, The Taproom, the Liffey Banks – Mick OBrien, Caiomhin O Raghallaigh