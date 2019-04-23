Shillelagh Law – April 22, 2019
- Tickle Me Pink – JigJam
- Beer, Beer, Beer – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
- Celtic Symphony – Shillelagh Law
- Whiskey in the Jar – Gaelic Storm
- Bean Phaidin – Mick Moloney
- Whiskey in the Jar – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
- The Wind that Shakes the Barley – Solas
- Dublin to Dingle – Lunasa
- Mingulay Boat Song – Richard Thompson
- Fields of Athenry – Sean Dunphy
- Red is the Rose – Tom Sweeney
- The Bonny Light Horseman – Planxty
- The Black Douglas – Corries
- Will Ye No Come Back Again – Cnoc An Tursa
- Leave Her, Johnny – Stormy Weather Shanty Choir